Madelyn Cline Sharpens Up in Cutout LBD & Pumps at Stella McCartney’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Madelyn Cline brought a bold take to classic wardrobe staples this morning at Stella McCartney’s fall 2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.

Cline arrived to take in the designer’s latest collection at the Manège de l’École Militaire on Monday, wearing a black cutout minidress. The “Outer Banks” actress‘ ensemble featured a knee-length hem with an asymmetric cutout neckline, accentuated by a one-sleeved bodice. Cinching the piece together was a thick front cord, giving Cline’s version of the staple LBD a sultry bohemian flair.

Madelyn Cline attends Stella McCartney’s fall 2023 fashion show at the Manège de l’École Militaire in Paris, France during Paris Fashion Week on March 6, 2023. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Cline briefly layered her dress with a camel-hued overcoat — chicly accented with black double-breasted buttons — to ward off the Parisian chill. The “Glass Onion” actress also carried a key McCartney accessory: the designer’s brown vegan $1,095 Falabella Mini tote bag, trimmed in its signature recycled aluminum and brass chain.

When it came to footwear, Cline slipped on a pair of McCartney’s rounded pumps to complete her outfit. Crafted from smooth black vegan leather, the style featured rounded square-edged toes with closed counters. Thin heels totaling 4 inches in height finished the style, giving Cline a sharp height boost with a sophisticated shape to streamline her ensemble.

A closer look at Cline’s pumps. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Stella McCartney’s fall 2023 show emphasized her love for horses, as well as the connections between mothers, daughters and sisters for both humans and animals. The line was presented at the Manège de l’École Militaire — France’s oldest riding school — and included live ponies from horse whisperer Jean-Francois Pignon.

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris, France. Held from Feb. 27-March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and Alexander McQueen’s return to the Paris schedule.

