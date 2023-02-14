Maddie Ziegler Styles Sheer Lavender Dress With Slingback Kitten Heels at Tory Burch’s Fall 2023 NYFW Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Maddie Ziegler took a sheer approach to night-out style while at Tory Burch’s fall 2023 runway show during New York Fashion Week.

On Monday night, Ziegler attended Burch’s fashion show at Emigrant Industrial Savings Bank in New York City, wearing a sheer lavender-blue midi dress. The lace-trimmed piece featured capped sleeves and a round neckline, layered atop a matching lacy bra and beneath a draped cream miniskirt. Ziegler’s outfit was finished with a cream silk-lined coat slouched past her arms, as well as twisted silver metal earrings, thin rings and a frosty blue leather Burch shoulder bag with silver hardware.

Maddie Ziegler attends Tory Burch’s fall 2023 fashion show at Emigrant Industrial Savings Bank during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 13, 2023. CREDIT: Nina Westervelt for WWD

When it came to footwear, Ziegler finished her outfit with a set of Burch’s slingback pumps. Her $298 Triangle style featured light nude-pink leather uppers with pointed toes, capped with slivers of metallic silver. Thin metallic silver soles, as well as lacquered ABS plastic kitten heels totaling 2.56 inches in height, chicly completed the ladylike pair.

A closer look at Ziegler’s Burch pumps. CREDIT: Nina Westervelt for WWD

Tory Burch’s Triangle pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Tory Burch

Tory Burch’s fall 2023 runway show took place during New York Fashion Week. Held in the Emigrant Industrial Savings Bank in downtown New York City, the occasion featured a range of minimalist ensembles inspired by deconstruction and wardrobe staples. The show also included a star-studded front row and runway, attended by Lori Harvey, Lana Condor, Maddie Ziegler, Claire Foy and Ashley Graham, with models including Emily Ratajkowski and Irina Shayk.

(L-R): Claudia Sulewski, Maddie Ziegler, Lana Condor, Ashley Graham and Halima Aden attend Tory Burch’s fall 2023 fashion show at Emigrant Industrial Savings Bank during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 13, 2023. CREDIT: Nina Westervelt for WWD

New York Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in New York City. Held from Feb. 10-15, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Prabal Gurung, Rodarte, Coach, Proenza Schouler, Carolina Herrera, Thom Browne and Luar. This season also features brands presenting for the first time on the Fashion Week calendar, including Heron Preston, Palomo Spain, Cucculelli Shaheen and Kate Barton.

