Maddie Ziegler Laces Into Tied Blazer & Strappy Sandals at Altuzarra’s Fall 2023 NYFW Show

Maddie Ziegler brought sleek style to Altuzarra’s fall 2023 runway show at New York Fashion Week last night.

On Tuesday, Ziegler arrived to the New York Public Library in New York City for the show, taking in Joseph Altuzarra’s latest designs in an all-black ensemble. Her outfit featured a sharp-lapeled black blazer, daringly finished with a bow-tied lace-up front in place of traditional buttons. An asymmetric miniskirt finished Ziegler’s modern take on the traditional skirt suit.

Maddie Ziegler attends Altuzarra’s fall 2023 show at the New York Public Library’s Stephen A. Schwarzman Building in New York City during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 14, 2023. CREDIT: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Metal drop earrings completed Ziegler’s ensemble, as well as Altuzarra’s small black $1,395 Play shoulder bag — this version, in a baguette silhouette, coated in shimmering black sequins with buckled leather trim.

When it came to footwear, Ziegler’s outfit was finished with a set of minimalist black sandals. The 20-year-old’s style included thin square-toed soles and buckled ankle straps, as well as thin toe straps topped with equally thin silver nameplates. Though the set’s heels could not be seen, they likely included a stiletto shape totaling 3 to 4 inches in height for a sleek height boost — especially given the style’s traditional silhouette and current trending pairs on the market.

A closer look at Ziegler’s sandals. CREDIT: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

New York Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in New York City. Held from Feb. 10-15, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Prabal Gurung, Rodarte, Coach, Proenza Schouler, Carolina Herrera, Thom Browne and Luar. This season also features brands presenting for the first time on the Fashion Week calendar, including Heron Preston, Palomo Spain, Cucculelli Shaheen and Kate Barton.

