Maddie Ziegler Pops in Lime Suit, Crop Top and Heels at Michael Kors’ Fall 2023 NYFW Show

Maddie Ziegler brought a pop of color to the front row for Michael Kors’ fall 2023 fashion show during New York Fashion Week.

On Wednesday, Ziegler arrived to the show in New York City in a sharp, vibrant suit. Hailing from Kors’ spring 2023 runway collection, her ensemble featured a sharp-lapeled blazer and matching trousers in a punchy lime green hue. The set gained an edge when layered over a matching ribbed cropped tank top, which Ziegler paired with a matching belt trimmed with gold hardware.

Maddie Ziegler attends Michael Kors’ fall 2023 fashion show in New York City during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 15, 2023. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Michael Kors

Ziegler’s outfit was finished with thin gold huggie earrings and Kors’ silver $1,490 Gramercy minaudière clutch.

When it came to footwear, Ziegler appeared to slip into a pair of open-toed sandals. The “Fallout” star’s set featured thin white rounded soles, hinting at a heeled silhouette. Though the style wasn’t fully visible, it certainly provided a clean, minimalist base for her brighter-hued outfit — which also served as a close to Ziegler’s eventful Fashion Week, where she attended shows for brands including Altuzarra, Rodarte, Tory Burch and Carolina Herrera.

Ziegler was one of many stars in a full front row — including Katie Holmes, Kate Hudson and Lea Michele — that took in Kors’ latest designs, inspired by powerful women of the 1960s and ’70s including Steinem, Jane Fonda, Yoko Ono, Cicely Tyson, Aretha Franklin and Kors’ own mother, Joan Hamburger.

New York Fashion Week previewed upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in New York City. Held from Feb. 10-15, the fall 2023 schedule spotlit new collections from labels including Prabal Gurung, Rodarte, Coach, Proenza Schouler, Carolina Herrera, Thom Browne and Luar. This season also featured brands presenting for the first time on the Fashion Week calendar, including Heron Preston, Palomo Spain, Cucculelli Shaheen and Kate Barton.

