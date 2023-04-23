Maddie Ziegler Goes Wild for Coachella Performance With Sia in Dramatic Leopard Dress & Ballet Flats for ‘Thunderclouds’ Dance

Maddie Ziegler joined Sia on stage at weekend two of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 yesterday in Indio, Calif. Ziegler took the stage to help the Australian hitmaker perform “Thunderclouds,” from her collaboration with Labrinth and Diplo.

Sia (R) and Maddie Zeigler (C) perform with Labrinth at the Mojave Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22, 2023 in Indio, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Coachella

Dancing alongside the performer, the former “Dance Moms” star was clad in a pink leopard-printed outfit that matched Sia’s own stage look. Ziegler’s ensemble was comprised of a dress featuring a flared skirt and mid-length sleeves. The garment was worn with a voluminous blond wig, Sia’s signature, with heart-printed detailing and embellished with a pink leopard print bow.

On her feet, the dancer stepped out in coordinating pink leopard-printed ballet flats. Ziegler’s silhouette had almond-shaped toes with a secure and strappy construction. The shoes were fastened around the ankles and featured bow detailing that gave the footwear a dainty and girly touch Both toes had more bow detailing that tied the silhouette of the shoes together nicely.

A closer look at Maddie Zeigler’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images for Coachella

Ballet flats like Ziegler’s are a go-to style for many celebrities including Elsa Hosk, Zaya Wade, Bella Ramsey and even Kendall Jenner among many others. Whether colorful or neutral, bedazzled or bow-laden, ballet flats offer the wearer a walkable, cute and most importantly comfy alternative to heels sure to make every outfit a winner.

Ziegler has been making a name for herself in the acting world, with recent credits in “West Side Story” as well as “Fallout.” As she attends more events and red carpets, she has been able to show off her impeccable fashion sense.

Sia (R) and Maddie Zeigler (C) perform with Labrinth at the Mojave Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22, 2023 in Indio, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Coachella

Zendaya also made a surprise appearance, performing with her “Euphoria” composer Labrinth.

Coachella is an annual music festival held in Indio, California, celebrating a wide range of musicians with various concerts, activations and events. This year’s performers include Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Björk, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, Rosalia, Boygenius, Charli XCX, Calvin Harris and Willow Smith.

(L-R): Labrinth and Zendaya perform at the Mojave Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival’s weekend 2 in Indio, Calif. on April 22, 2023. CREDIT: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Coachella

