Lucy Liu Gleams in Metallic Platforms & Belted Shorts for ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ Photo Call

Lucy Liu shone while beginning the press tour for “Shazam! Fury of the Gods.” The actress’ new superhero film, which also stars Zachary Levi, Helen Mirren and Rachel Zegler, will be released on March 17.

Liu posed at the film’s photo call in West Hollywood for the occasion, alongside Zegler and Mirren, wearing a two-toned brown outfit. The “Set It Up” actress‘ ensemble featured deep red-brown high-waisted shorts, cinched with a black wrapped leather belt. The piece was smoothly paired with a dark brown tank top, creating a contemporary statement. Liu’s attire was finished with a silver watch and gold ring, as well as small gleaming drop earrings.

Lucy Liu attends the photo call for Warner Bros. “Shazam! Fury Of the Gods” at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills in West Hollywood, Calif. on Feb. 27, 2023. CREDIT: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

For footwear, Liu opted to complete her outfit with a set of soaring platform sandals. The actress-turned-artist’s style featured metallic gold and silver uppers with paneled reptilian embossments across crossed ankle and toe straps. Thick platform soles, as well as thin squared heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, finished the set with a sharp height boost — adding a further dynamic air to the “Charlie’s Angels” star’s outfit in the process.

A closer look at Liu’s platforms. CREDIT: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

(L-R): Rachel Zegler, Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu attend the photo call for Warner Bros. “Shazam! Fury Of the Gods” at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills in West Hollywood, Calif. on Feb. 27, 2023. CREDIT: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

When it comes to shoes, Liu opts for classic and edgy pairs. The actress can be seen in neutral-toned strappy sandals and platforms on the red carpet — occasionally featuring details like lace, studs and chains — from top brands including Jimmy Choo, Casadei and Nicholas Kirkwood. Her footwear also encompasses neutral pointed and platform pumps from luxury labels like Saint Laurent.

Outside of footwear, Liu is a longtime supporter of the fashion industry, attending shows for brands including Burch, Edun, Christian Siriano, Valentino and Herve Leger during Fashion Month. She’s also served as a campaign star for Bruno Magli, Alexander Wang and the Ritz-Carlton hotel line over the years.