Lucy Liu Blooms in Floral Dress & Sky-High Sophia Webster Heels for ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ London Photo Call

Lucy Liu was in full bloom in London while on the press tour for “Shazam! Fury of the Gods.” The actress’ new superhero film, which also stars Helen Mirren, Zachary Levi and Rachel Zegler, will be released on March 17.

Liu posed at the film’s photo call with its cast at IET London for the occasion on Monday, wearing a garden-worthy Lanvin dress styled by Sarah Slutsky Tooley. The “Set It Up” actress‘ ensemble featured a knit bodycon silhouette with short sleeves and a front slit, woven with a purple, pink and green floral pattern. Cinched with a glossy black leather belt, the piece was finished with a deep neckline to create a sharp statement.

Lucy Liu attends the ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ photocall at ICA London in London, England on March 6, 2023. CREDIT: Dave J. Hogan/Getty Images

Gold rings and tiered diamond triangle drop earrings by Jamie Wolf, Cast and Alessandra Camilla Milano smoothly completed Liu’s attire.

L-R: Asher Angel, Lucy Liu, Zachary Levi, Dame Helen Mirren, Rachel Zegler, Djimon Hounsou and Jack Dylan Grazer attend the ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ photocall at ICA London in London, England on March 6, 2023. CREDIT: Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/WireImage

When it came to footwear, Liu strapped into set of soaring platform sandals to complete her outfit. The actress-turned-artist’s Sophia Webster style featured smooth black suede uppers, paneled across thick platform soles, front straps and buckled ankle straps. The pair gained a glamorous boost from towering thin stiletto heels totaling at least 5 inches in height, layered with sparkling crystal tiered beads — a Webster signature. Liu’s glitzy heels further elevated her attire with a dynamic height boost, while also providing the star with a dash of glamour for the occasion.

A closer look at Liu’s Sophia Webster sandals. CREDIT: Dave J. Hogan/Getty Images

When it comes to shoes, Liu opts for classic and edgy pairs. The actress can be seen in neutral-toned strappy sandals and platforms on the red carpet — occasionally featuring details like lace, studs and chains — from top brands including Jimmy Choo, Casadei and Nicholas Kirkwood. Her footwear also encompasses neutral pointed and platform pumps from luxury labels like Saint Laurent.

Outside of footwear, Liu is a longtime supporter of the fashion industry, attending shows for brands including Burch, Edun, Christian Siriano, Valentino and Herve Leger during Fashion Month. She’s also served as a campaign star for Bruno Magli, Alexander Wang and the Ritz-Carlton hotel line over the years.