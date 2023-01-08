Lucy Hale Pops in Purple Leggings and Pastel On Running Sneakers in Los Angeles

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Lucy Hale brought a pop of color to everyday dressing while in Los Angeles this week.

During a Saturday coffee run, Hale was sportily outfitted in a set of orchid purple leggings. The “Hating Game” star’s set, paired with a coordinating dark top, was layered with thinly striped white socks for added comfort. Hale’s ensemble was finished with a black shearling pullover accented by a brown breast pocket and lining, as well as a ribbed beanie and gold-rimmed sunglasses.

Lucy Hale walks in Los Angeles on Jan. 7, 2023. CREDIT: MEGA

When it came to footwear, Hale opted to complete her relaxed outfit with colorful On Running sneakers. The “Pretty Little Liars” star laced into a round-toed set with paneled lavender, light tan and deep orange uppers, complete with black tongues and laces. Squared white rubber soles — an On signature — completed the sporty set with an easygoing, ergonomic finish. Though Hale’s style appears to be unavailable, similar pairs are available within On Running’s website.

A closer look at Hale’s sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

Lucy Hale walks in Los Angeles on Jan. 7, 2023. CREDIT: MEGA

Hale’s footwear choices veer between edgy and contemporary. The “Fantasy Island” actress‘ red carpet choices often include pointed-toe and platform pumps from Gianvito Rossi, Christian Louboutin and Brian Atwood — plus affordable pairs from Chinese Laundry, Sam Edelman and Aldo. Her off-duty styles frequently features loafers and slides from brands including Gucci, Celine and Bernardo, as well as M.Gemi, Zodiac and Birkenstock sandals. Hale’s also become known for her stylish workout looks over the years, worn with sporty sneakers from Nike, Avre and Adidas, among numerous athletic brands.

