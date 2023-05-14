Lucy Hale Laces into Mesh On Running Sneakers and Leggings for Her Coffee Run

Lucy Hale brought sporty style to Los Angeles while running errands this week.

While in Los Angeles on Saturday, Hale was spotted walking to her car while carrying an iced coffee, dressed in a sleeveless black crop top and gray high-waisted leggings. The “Hating Game” star’s outfit earned a casual pop of color from a tonal green sweatshirt, which she draped over her shoulders in a shawl-like shape. Her attire was complete with gold meta-rimmed octagonal sunglasses, as well as a delicate gold pendant necklace and thin chain bracelet.

Lucy Hale runs errands in Los Angeles on May 13, 2023. CREDIT: BG029/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

The “Pretty Little Liars” star’s ensemble also gained an elevated pop of prints from her choice of handbag: a two-toned brown leather hobo bag from Louis Vuitton, featuring the brand’s signature “LV” monogram print in contrasting brown tones. The style was finished with a smooth leather handle and harness-like straps, as well as a thin gold chain strap.

Related French First Lady Brigitte Macron Wears Pink Louis Vuitton Dress & Matching Pumps at King Charles III's Coronation HoYeon Jung Returns to the Runway in Studded Skirt and Leather Boots for Louis Vuitton's Pre-Fall 2023 Fashion Show Chloë Grace Moretz Zips into Monogrammed Jacket and Miniskirt with Chic Boots for Louis Vuitton's Pre-Fall 2023 Fashion Show

Lucy Hale runs errands in Los Angeles on May 13, 2023. CREDIT: BG029/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

When it came to footwear, Hale laced into a pair of On Running sneakers to finish her outfit. The “Cinderella Story” Once Upon a Song” actress’ $150 Cloud 5 Push style featured paneled white and gray mesh uppers with rounded toes, crafted from over 40% recycled polyester. The set was finished with On’s signature square-bubbled white rubber soles and gray woven laces, bringing Hale’s attire a sporty, comfortable finish.

Though Hale’s colorway is sold out, other hues and similar styles can be found on On Running’s website.

Lucy Hale runs errands in Los Angeles on May 13, 2023. CREDIT: BG029/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Hale’s footwear choices veer between edgy and contemporary. The “Fantasy Island” actress‘ red carpet choices often include pointed-toe and platform pumps from Gianvito Rossi, Christian Louboutin and Brian Atwood — plus affordable pairs from Chinese Laundry, Sam Edelman and Aldo. Her off-duty styles frequently features loafers and slides from brands including Gucci, Celine and Bernardo, as well as M.Gemi, Zodiac and Birkenstock sandals. Hale’s also become known for her stylish workout looks over the years, worn with sporty sneakers from Nike, Avre and Adidas, among numerous athletic brands.

PHOTOS: Discover Hale’s top athleisure outfits in the gallery.