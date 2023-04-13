Lori Harvey Serves Daring Style in Thigh-High Slit Dress & Wrap-Around Stilettos at Revolve 20th’s Anniversary

Lori Harvey made a sleek style statement at the Revolve 20th anniversary dinner on April 11. The brand celebrated the milestone with an intimate dinner held at Michael Mente’s, Revolve Co-CEO private residence in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Harvey looked stunning for the occasion. The model arrived wearing a black 0ff-the-shoulder dress from LaQuan Smith’s fall 2022 collection. The show-stopping piece featured a plunging halter neckline, short sleeves and a daring thigh-high slit.
To place more emphasis on her ensemble, the SKN by LH founder simply accessorized with diamond stud earrings and a Hermés mini crocodile porosus in vert jade. Harvey styled her hair in a chic updo and let two straight strands frame her face. As for makeup, Harvey went with soft glam and a glossy pout.
Rounding out the socialite’s wardrobe were Femme LA’s Luce Minimale lace-up sandals. The slip-on style has a pointed outsole, faux leather uppers, wrapped ankle strap with tie closure and sits on a 4.7-inch stiletto heel.
Harvey is everyone’s favorite It-Girl due to her incomparable style and confident attitude. The skincare entrepreneur has an ultra-chic sartorial sense that she continues to display at formal events while traveling and when she hits the pavement around LA. Her wardrobe is a mix of streetwear and athletic apparel. Harvey’s shoe style is equally as stylish, consisting of several Yeezy silhouettes, lace-up sandals and chunky boots.
Revolve celebrated its 20th-anniversary milestone and 6th annual Revolve festival with an intimate dinner at the private residence of Revolve’s Co-CEO Michael Mente in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 11. The event turned into a star-studded affair as Kendall Jenner, Paris Hilton, Michael Costello, Olivia Culpo, Draya Michele, Jason Bolden, Shay Mitchell and Rachel Zoe were all in attendance.