Lori Harvey Serves Daring Style in Thigh-High Slit Dress & Wrap-Around Stilettos at Revolve 20th’s Anniversary

Lori Harvey made a sleek style statement at the Revolve 20th anniversary dinner on April 11. The brand celebrated the milestone with an intimate dinner held at Michael Mente’s, Revolve Co-CEO private residence in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Harvey looked stunning for the occasion. The model arrived wearing a black 0ff-the-shoulder dress from LaQuan Smith’s fall 2022 collection. The show-stopping piece featured a plunging halter neckline, short sleeves and a daring thigh-high slit.

Lori Harvey attends the Revolve 20th anniversary dinner on April 11, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Virisa Yong/BFA.com

To place more emphasis on her ensemble, the SKN by LH founder simply accessorized with diamond stud earrings and a Hermés mini crocodile porosus in vert jade. Harvey styled her hair in a chic updo and let two straight strands frame her face. As for makeup, Harvey went with soft glam and a glossy pout.

Related Shay Mitchell Flexes Her Feet in Clear Slingbacks With Daring Cutout Dress at Revolve's 20th Anniversary Paris Hilton Embraces Romantic Dressing in Pink Lace Dress & Rockstud Pumps for Revolve's 20th Anniversary Pregnant Rihanna Highlights Baby Bump as She Dances in Strappy Buckled Sandals at Ulta Beauty Las Vegas Conference

Rounding out the socialite’s wardrobe were Femme LA’s Luce Minimale lace-up sandals. The slip-on style has a pointed outsole, faux leather uppers, wrapped ankle strap with tie closure and sits on a 4.7-inch stiletto heel.

(L-R) Evangelo Bousis, Lori Harvey and Peter Dundas attend Revolve’s 20th-anniversary dinner on April 11, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Virisa Yong/BFA.com

Harvey is everyone’s favorite It-Girl due to her incomparable style and confident attitude. The skincare entrepreneur has an ultra-chic sartorial sense that she continues to display at formal events while traveling and when she hits the pavement around LA. Her wardrobe is a mix of streetwear and athletic apparel. Harvey’s shoe style is equally as stylish, consisting of several Yeezy silhouettes, lace-up sandals and chunky boots.

(L-R) Lori Harvey and Shay Mitchell attend Revolve’s 20th Anniversary in Beverly Hills, Calif. on April 11, 2023. CREDIT: Virisa Yong/BFA.com

Revolve celebrated its 20th-anniversary milestone and 6th annual Revolve festival with an intimate dinner at the private residence of Revolve’s Co-CEO Michael Mente in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 11. The event turned into a star-studded affair as Kendall Jenner, Paris Hilton, Michael Costello, Olivia Culpo, Draya Michele, Jason Bolden, Shay Mitchell and Rachel Zoe were all in attendance.

PHOTOS: See Lori Harvey’s Standout Street Style Moments.