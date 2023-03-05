Lori Harvey Pairs Chocolate Crop Top with Invisible 6-Inch Heels for Valentino’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Lori Harvey brought dynamic neutrals to Valentino’s fall 2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. The model was one of the numerous star guests in the front row for the occasion, including Florence Pugh, Emma Roberts, Nicole Ari Parker, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Harvey arrived to view creative director Pierpolo Piccioli’s latest collection — titled “Black Tie” — in Paris on Sunday night, wearing a dark brown ensemble. The SKN by LH founder’s attire, hailing from the brand’s spring 2023 collection, featured a set of sharply pleated $2,100 trousers and a matching $4,500 crop top. Giving the top added dimension, however, were numerous details: sheer silk-cuffed sleeves, a plunging flounced front and a gauzy cape train for added drama.

Lori Harvey attends Valentino’s fall 2023 fashion show in Paris, France during Paris Fashion Week on March 5, 2023. CREDIT: Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Harvey subtly accessorized with diamond stud earrings, allowing her outfit’s hues to take center stage.

Lori Harvey attends Valentino’s fall 2023 fashion show in Paris, France during Paris Fashion Week on March 5, 2023. CREDIT: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

When it came to shoes, Harvey finished her dynamic street with set of Valentino’s signature daring Tan-Go pumps. Her style featured the shoe’s signature closed toes and thick platform soles with a see-through texture; the uppers were crafted from clear PVC, while soles were formed with clear lucite and a matte base. Clear lucite block heels totaling 6 inches in height completed the set with a soaring finish. Though Harvey’s brown leather-trimmed set is currently unavailable, its sister styles in tan retail for $1,790.

A closer look at Harvey’s platforms. CREDIT: Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Valentino’s clear Tan-Go platform pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Moda Operandi

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris, France. Held from February 27-March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and Alexander McQueen’s return to the Paris schedule.

PHOTOS: Discover Valentino’s spring 2023 collection in the gallery.