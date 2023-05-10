Lori Harvey Pops in Preppy Minidress & Slingback Flats at Chanel’s Cruise 2024 Show

Lori Harvey brought chic style to the front row of Chanel’s cruise 2024 show in Los Angeles on May 9.

The model slipped into a white A-line Chanel minidress that featured black lining along the scoop neckline, hemline and pockets, which rested just below the pearl belt that featured Chanel pendants. She layered the contrasting piece with a black cropped tweed jacket which is from the designer’s cruise 2022 collection.

Lori Harvey at the Chanel cruise 2024 fashion show at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, Calif. on May 9, 2023. CREDIT: Anna Webber for Variety

Harvey accessorized with a pair of black and white square studs and an assortment of sparkling bracelets. She added to the look with a black patent leather quilted clutch with a flat handle and gold hardware. Harvey’s dark brown hair was parted to the side styled into a sleek look with her ends flipped outwards. She opted for minimal makeup that featured a glossy nude lip.

The SKN by LH founder completed the look by slipping into a pair of white Chanel flats. The leather shoes featured a black cap toe and a slingback strap. The pointed-toe flats are from the designer’s fall 2022 collection.

Lori Harvey at the Chanel cruise 2024 fashion show at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, Calif. on May 9, 2023. CREDIT: Anna Webber for Variety

Harvey was dressed by Elly Karamoh who can also be credited for the chocolate crop top and invisible 6-inch heels she wore to Valentino’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week show this past March. The stylist also works with other stars like Kelly Rowland, Ciara and Harvey’s father, Steve Harvey.

The last time we saw the model was in Los Angeles over the weekend wearing a pair of gray barrel-leg cargo trousers with padded Chanel thong sandals.

Chanel’s cruise 2024 show was held at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, where the Writers Guild of America is on strike. Designed by creative director Virginie Viard, the event was attended by Sofia Richie, Lil Nas X, Margot Robbie and Elle Fanning, to name a few. It featured roller skating, a movie screen, food trucks and neon signs.

