Lizzo Performs With Drag Queens at Tennessee Concert in Combat Boots to ‘Support Drag Entertainers’ After New State Law

Lizzo is making another statement with her latest performance outfit.

On Friday night, the “Juice” singer brought out over a dozen drag queens and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” contestants for her concert in Knoxville, Tenn. The moment appeared to be a measure of support for the LGBTQIA+ community, which has been impacted by the Senate Bill 3 passed in the state in March — which prohibits “adult cabaret” shows in public spaces by topless, go-go, exotic or striptease dancers, as well as impersonators, regardless of payment. The law took effect on April 1.

“Support your drag entertainers!,” Lizzo stated at the end of her performance.

During Lizzo’s performance, she gleamed onstage in a sparkling dark green dress. The sequin-coated number featured daring cutouts, as well as a thigh-high slit. When it came to footwear, the “Soulmate” singer finished her look with chunky combat boots that included lace-up black uppers with silver eyelets, rounded toes and thick soles. Similar styles are trending for their utilitarian aesthetic and edgy soles, seen in new offerings from brands including Prada and Dr. Martens.

It’s about damn time!! 👏👏👏 thanks again @lizzo for letting us show Tennessee that drag artists and LGBTQ people in general are all just here to live their lives harmlessly and proudly and to encourage others to be kind and uplift each other. We ❤️ you https://t.co/03oC8ZjGEl — Aquaria 🤌🏼 (@aquariaofficial) April 22, 2023

The Yitty shapewear founder is accustomed to wearing fashionable footwear, ranging from heels to sneakers. When attending formal events, the musician frequently opts for embellished pairs with crystals and straps from luxury brands including Stuart Weitzman, Staud, and Jimmy Choo. However, during her performances, she often wears combat boots from brands including Prada. When off-duty, the “Cuz I Love You” singer prefers wearing cozy slides and sneakers.

