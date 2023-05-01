Lizzo Drapes in Purple Slit Dress & Silver Jimmy Choo Heels for Pre-Met Gala 2023 Dinner

Lizzo was spotted arriving for a pre-Met Gala dinner hosted by Anna Wintour yesterday in New York ahead of the 2023 Met Gala.

The “About Damn Time” songstress was clad in a bright purple slouchy maxi dress worn off-the-shoulder with lengthy billowing sheer sleeves and a sweeping skirt. The garment also featured ruching and a side slit that traveled up Lizzo’s leg, diversifying her silhouette while offering a daring addition.

Lizzo is seen arriving for a pre-Met Gala dinner hosted by Anna Wintour in SoHo on April 30, 2023, in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

As for accessories, the “Juice” singer toted a Jimmy Choo “Bonny” clutch in hot pink with a high-shine rhinestoned finish. She wore the bag along with purple sunglasses and equally dazzling silver jewelry. Lizzo’s dark hair was worn down in a wet style that eclipsed her features ever so slightly.

On the footwear front, Lizzo stepped out in silver platform heels, also from Jimmy Choo. The “Gaia” metallic pair had open toes along with thick straps that wrapped around her ankles and behind them for a slingback appearance. The set sat atop thick 5 to 6-inch block heels.

A closer look at Lizzo’s shoes. CREDIT: GC Images

Jimmy Choo metallic “Gaia” platfrom sandal heel. CREDIT: Jimmy Choo

The “Rumors” singer is known for regularly wearing sleek footwear styles to complement her outfits. For performances, she’s known often wears lace-up combat boots with studs, crystals and monochrome palettes from brands like Prada. When it comes to the red carpet, she’s also worn tall boots by Ugg and Fashion to Figure. However, for formal occasions, Lizzo elevates her looks with crystal and wrapped sandals by Stuart Weitzman, Staud, Jimmy Choo and more top brands.

Lizzo is seen arriving for a pre-Met Gala dinner hosted by Anna Wintour in SoHo on April 30, 2023, in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

