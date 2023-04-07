Lizzo Coordinates With TikToker Aliyah in Bralette Top, Fishnets & Moon Boots

Lizzo met up with Tik Tok phenomenon Aliyah for a girl’s day out. Between the two fashion lovers, it’s clear that their boots were made for walking.

The duo tapped into Aliyah’s signature aesthetic by wearing festive getups. Lizzo wore a matching denim set with fishnets and earmuffs, while Aliyah dresses up in a denim skirt, crop top, checkerboard-patterned jacket and fishnets as well.

When it came to footwear, the singer opted for the Icon Junior Red Nylon Boots from Moon Boot. Also known as après-ski boots, this style has gained popularity as a fashion statement in recent years. Originally designed in the early 1970s as a practical and functional footwear option for winter sports enthusiasts, moon boots have since evolved into a trendy winter footwear choice. Moon boots have been seen on runways, in street style photos, and on celebrities, solidifying their status as a fashion statement.

Aliyah centered her look around her knee-high platform boots. The nearly 4-inch platforms feature tons of adjustable buckles with iconic metal plates and back zip closures. They both added some extra flair to their footwear with furry accents right below their knees.

The “Truth Hurts” artist is often seen sporting stylish footwear that perfectly complements her outfits. During performances, she is known to wear lace-up and combat boots adorned with studs, crystals, and monochromatic colors from fashion brands like Prada. On the red carpet, she has been spotted wearing tall boots from Ugg and Fashion to Figure. However, for formal events, Lizzo steps up her fashion game with crystal and wrapped sandals from top-tier brands such as Stuart Weitzman, Staud and Jimmy Choo.

