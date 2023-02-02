Lisa Rinna Serves Fierce Catwalk in Bodysuit & Stiletto Pumps for Rotate Birger Christensen’s Fall 2023 Fashion Show

Lisa Rinna made a bold return to the runway for Rotate Birger Christensen during Copenhagen Fashion Week.

The Rinna Beauty founder closed the show for designers Thora Valdimars and Jeanette Friis Madsen, posing in a black bodysuit. The nearly sheer piece featured two thin upper straps and a low flat neckline, embellished with sparkling rhinestones reading “Rotate.” Giving Rinna’s outfit a rockstar edge were large gold post earrings and a fluffy leopard-printed gold, black and pale tan faux fur coat, shrugged to hang off her shoulders.

Lisa Rinna walks in Rotate Birger Christensen’s fall 2023 fashion show during Copenhagen Fashion Week in Copenhagen, Denmark on Feb. 2, 2023. CREDIT: Matt Jelonek/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star slipped on a classic pair of black pumps. The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star’s pointed-toe style featured smooth, glossy patent leather uppers, complete with 4-inch stiletto heels. The set added a slick edge to her already grungy ensemble, ensuring it included a sky-high boost for the fashionable occasion.

A closer look at Rinna’s pumps. CREDIT: Matt Jelonek/Getty Images

Copenhagen Fashion Week celebrates the top Nordic brands and designers in the fashion industry, held twice a year in Copenhagen, Denmark. This year’s will be held from Jan. 31-Feb. 3. Renowned for its colorful style on and off the runways, the Week features fashion shows and presentations from labels including Remain and Rotate Birger Christensen, Ganni, (di)vision, Stine Goya, Saks Potts and Henrik Vibskov.

