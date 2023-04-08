Lisa Rinna Twins with Jonah Hill in Hill’s Lifestyle Apparel Brand With ‘Ugly’ Slides at Lakers Game

Lisa Rinna attended a Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns game in Los Angeles on Friday alongside “21 Jump Street” star Jonah Hill.

Both Rinna and Hill were wearing Hill’s lifestyle and apparel brand, Meaningful Existence, with chunky slides.

Jonah Hill (L) and Lisa Rinna attend the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com Arena on April 7, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Rinna’s look comprised a bright yellow crew neck sweatshirt in a slouchy oversized style featuring a graphic on the front reading the brand’s name in a multitude of colors. On bottom, the former reality star styled matching bright yellow pants that also had the brand’s name printed vertically on the legs.

When it came to footwear, Rinna slipped on a set of puffy beige slides with thick front straps and soles. The sandals added a comfortable plush finish to her already cozy look. The style was worn with light blue socks. Hill wore a similar sweatsuit in white, paired with black slides and pink socks.

A closer look at Jonah Hill and Lisa Rinna’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images

Slides are a type of sandal featuring an open back with one or two securing straps across the top of the foot, allowing the wearer to slip their foot in with ease. The effortless shoe can be dressed up or down, but is especially popular poolside or with casual summer looks. “Ugly sandals” are marked by large straps and a chunky construction, often prioritizing comfort and foot support over popular trends that don’t emphasize practicality. Contrary to the name, “ugly sandals” are actually a stylish choice of modern footwear, worn by celebrities and fashion influencers.

When it comes to footwear, Rinna often opts for sleek and statement-making styles. The “Vanished” actress wears pointed-toe pumps, boots and stiletto-heeled sandals for a range of occasions, hailing from top brands including Tom Ford, Versace and Saint Laurent. When off-duty, she can also be spotted in low- and high-top sneakers by Gucci, Adidas and Y-3, as well as Nike slides.

Jonah Hill (L) and Lisa Rinna attend the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com Arena on April 7, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

