Lisa Rinna Brings the Drama in Plunging Feathered Dress & Satin Pumps at Ashi Studio’s Spring 2023 Couture Show

Lisa Rinna served feathered drama for Ashi Studio’s spring 2023 fashion show during Haute Couture Week.

While attending the show in Paris on Wednesday, the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star sat in the front row alongside Diane Kruger. For the occasion, Rinna wore a dove-gray minidress with wide short sleeves and a plunging neckline, coated in delicate crystals and sprays of feathers.

Lisa Rinna attends Ashi Studio’s spring 2023 haute couture fashion show at Palais de Tokyo in Paris during Haute Couture Week in Paris on Jan. 25, 2023. CREDIT: Julien Hekimian/Getty Images

The dramatic piece took center stage for Rinna’s look, which was smoothly accented by a slicked-back hairstyle, thin red bracelet and several bejeweled silver rings.

When it came to footwear, Rinna smoothly slid into a pair of soft pointed-toe pumps. Her satin style, cast in the same light gray hue as her dress, featured triangular toes with closed counters. Thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height finished the pair with a traditional, height-boosting base.

A closer look at Rinna’s pumps. CREDIT: Julien Hekimian/Getty Images

Diane Kruger and Lisa Rinna attend Ashi Studio’s spring 2023 haute couture fashion show at Palais de Tokyo in Paris during Haute Couture Week in Paris on Jan. 25, 2023. CREDIT: Julien Hekimian/Getty Images

Haute Couture Week showcases the newest collections from brands specializing in haute couture, renowned as the world’s finest garments made with intricate craftsmanship. From Jan. 23-Jan. 26, fashion shows and presentations will be held throughout Paris for the spring 2023 season. This season will include collections shown from Schiaparelli, Dior, Chanel, Valentino and Fendi.

This season will also feature several major moments, including Haider Ackermann’s guest-designed collection for Jean Paul Gaultier and Robert Wun’s couture debut — notably the first Hong Kong designer to show in the Week.

