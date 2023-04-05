Lindsey Vonn Works Up a Sweat in Under Armour HOVR Apex 3 Cross Trainer Sneakers

Lindsey Vonn shared a quick workout video to her Instagram yesterday along with the caption, “Prepping for the last few days of winter like.”

The professional skier wore a yellow cropped tank top overtop a teal sports bra. On bottom, the World Cup winner sported matching teal leggings made of a comfortable stretch fabric. The gold medal winner had her hair out of her face in a ponytail.

As for footwear, the Project Rock ambassador kept things casual and laced up a pair of black and white Under Armour HOVR Apex 3 Cross Trainer sneakers. The style featured chunky platform soles, white laces and a bulky silhouette. The sneaker style is a popular pick for athletes.

Vonn has become known for her edgy and glamorous footwear choices for events and evenings out. The “My Story” author frequently prefers pumps in reptile-embossed leather, metallics or silver glitter — most boasting steep 5-inch heels and pointed toes. The shoes have become one of her style signatures by top brands Gucci, Saint Laurent and Giuseppe Zanotti. She’s also been spotted in stiletto-heeled boots by Off-White.

The FN cover star is best known for her time with the U.S. Ski Team and her four World Cup championship titles. Vonn has also dabbled in the fashion realm, most notably partnering with Under Armour on a line of outdoor performance gear.

