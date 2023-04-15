Lindsey Vonn Works Up a Sweat in Project Rock Sneakers & Under Armour Bodysuit

Lindsey Vonn took us behind the scenes of Project Rock’s “Providing Ground” collection campaign. The ski racer is a global ambassador for Project Rock, created by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in partnership with Under Armour.

With health and fitness coach Ariel Belgrave and plus-size fitness influencer Tamara Walcott, Vonn demonstrated her workout routine for the cameras, as seen on her Instagram this Friday.

The athlete wore the Project Rock bodysuit made of super-soft fabric and four-way stretch material that moves better in every direction. It also features drop-in side pockets and a classic racerback design for full range of motion.

When it came to footwear, she selected Project Rock 5 Training Shoes designed with a durable engineered mesh upper that is lightweight and breathable. It supplies stretch and structure where needed and its plush knit collar gives maximum comfort.

Lindsey Vonn also collaborated with Under Armour on a collection of athletic wear that highlights her personal style and incorporates features to help optimize athletic performance. The collection includes ski jackets, leggings and other pieces designed for outdoor activities. Vonn’s partnership with Under Armour started back in 2019.

The accomplished athlete and Olympic gold medalist has a style that reflects her fearless and bold personality. She’s known for her love of bright colors, particularly neon, which she often incorporates into her athletic wear. Off the slopes, Vonn has a chic and sophisticated fashion sense, often opting for sleek dresses and tailored suits for red-carpet events.

