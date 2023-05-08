Lindsey Vonn Blossoms in Gucci Corset & Heeled Thong Sandals at Lauryn Hill Concert

Lindsey Vonn took some time to enjoy the Lauryn Hill concert this weekend at Carbone Beach.

The ski racer arrived in style wearing the Flora silk corset from Gucci. Alice Pons’ Gucci Continuum corsets are the result of a thorough investigation of historical corset shapes and structures. These unique corsets incorporate fabrics from recent Gucci collections, including colorful stripes and checks, as well as the iconic Gucci Flora silk and a 1960s archival print. The designs feature a fully boned Tudor period structure and showcase the romantic Gucci floral pattern.

Lindsey Vonn was pictured going to Lauryn Hill’s concert at Carbone Beach on May 7, 2023 CREDIT: Splash

She paired the top with wide-leg trousers that offered up movement and sophistication. Her accessories included a Gucci Blondie shoulder bag and a bold silver watch.

Related Jason Momoa Launches Thong Sandals Inspired by His Thigh Tattoos With So iLL Christina Ricci Shimmers in Ulla Johnson Dress & Booties on 'Jennifer Hudson' Nina Dobrev Embraces Logomania in Gucci Minidress & Horsebit Platforms for Cathédrale's Grand Opening

When it came to footwear, Vonn strapped on a hot-white pair of high-heeled thong sandals. This pair featured a covered heel that stood at an impressive height of 3.5 inches. The sandals boasted a trendy thong-strap design, with a square open toe that adds a touch of sophistication to their overall look. An adjustable ankle strap provided a secure fit, allowing for comfortable wear throughout the day.

Lindsey Vonn was pictured going to Lauryn Hill’s concert at Carbone Beach on May 7, 2023 CREDIT: Splash

The sandals were lined with premium quality leather, providing a soft and comfortable feel against the skin. The soles were also made of durable leather, ensuring excellent traction and stability on various surfaces.

As an accomplished athlete and Olympic gold medalist, Vonn has a fashion style that perfectly reflects her fearless and daring personality. Her love for bright and bold colors, especially neon, is evident in her choice of athletic wear. She skillfully incorporates these hues into her clothing to create a distinctive look that stands out from the crowd.

Beyond sports, Lindsey Vonn exhibits a chic and sophisticated fashion sense, donning sleek dresses and tailored suits for red-carpet events. Her fashion choices are always on point, conveying a sense of confidence and elegance, much like her athletic prowess.

PHOTOS: Lindsey Vonn Reveals Head Legacy 2022-2023 Collection