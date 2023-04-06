Lindsey Vonn Delivers Impressive Basket in High Heels After Lakers-Jazz Game

Lindsey Vonn stepped onto the basketball court, after watching the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Utah Jazz on Wednesday in Salt Lake City. The alpine ski racer showed off her skills in a video posted to her Instagram, delivering an impressive basket, while in high heels.

“Pretty Girls Walk.” The caption on the short clip read, “Hoops there it is… #buckets.”

The former Olympian was dressed in casual clothes comprised of slouchy high-waisted wide-legged denim in a light wash worn along with a white knitted turtleneck tucked in. Overtop the turtleneck Vonn wore a plush tan hooded jacket that seemed to be made of a fuzzy sort of material. As for her hair, the alpine skier wore her lengthy blond tresses down and straightened in a face-framing manner.

Vonn wore tan pointed-toe ankle boots fitted with a sleek silhouette. The sleek pair were made of patent leather, hence the high-shine appearance. The footwear sat on a walkable base for maximum comfort with stacked block heels that ranged from 3 to 4 inches in height, giving Vonn a slight boost.

A go-to shoe style for many, Vonn included, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles.

Lindsey Vonn attended the 2023 Ruffles All-Star Celebrity Game during NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City on Feb. 17, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

Vonn has become known for her edgy and glamorous footwear choices for events and evenings out. The “My Story” author frequently prefers pumps in reptile-embossed leather, metallics or silver glitter — most boasting steep 5-inch heels and pointed toes. The shoes have become one of her style signatures by top brands Gucci, Saint Laurent and Giuseppe Zanotti. She’s also been spotted in stiletto-heeled boots by Off-White.

The FN cover star is best known for her time with the U.S. Ski Team and her four World Cup championship titles. Vonn has also dabbled in the fashion realm, most notably partnering with Under Armour on a line of outdoor performance gear.

