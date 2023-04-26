Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Shows Her Baby Bump in Crochet Dress & Adidas Samba Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Lindsay Lohan shared a pregnancy update with a fashionable twist in her latest Instagram post.

On Tuesday, Lohan snapped a mirror selfie at the New York Edition hotel in New York while in the area for her latest project. As seen on her Instagram Stories, the “Parent Trap” star‘s outfit for the occasion featured a trendy cream and light green crocheted dress with a collared bodice, short sleeves and a slit hem. The ensemble also spotlit Lohan’s baby bump, following her pregnancy announcement in March.

Lindsay Lohan poses on Instagram Stories in New York on April 25, 2023. CREDIT: Courtesy of Lindsay Lohan/Instagram

Lohan complemented her outfit with a gleaming gold ring, as well as a thin gold bracelet.

When it came to footwear, Lohan laced into a set of Adidas sneakers to finish her attire. The “Mean Girls” actress’ $75 Samba Classic style featured white leather uppers with gray suede-paneled toes, accented by white laces and exaggerated tongues. Adidas’ signature black 3-Stripes logo completed the pair with a sporty finish, as well as dark brown gum rubber outsoles. The set added a trendy retro finish to Lohan’s attire — a similar effect seen on the same Samba style, which has become a go-to shoe for stars including Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber in recent months.

Adidas’ Samba Classic sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Previously, Lohan announced her pregnancy on Instagram in March. The actress is expecting her first child with husband Bader Shammas, who she married in 2022.

When it comes to shoes, Lohan’s styles run the gamut between edgy and bohemian. The multi-hyphenate is known for wearing studded, metallic and sharp strappy sandals and pumps on the red carpet, hailing from top brands including Zanotti, Louboutin and Valentino. Her off-duty styles encompass similarly statement-making pairs, including thigh-high and ankle boots by Prada, Saint Laurent, Givenchy and Louis Vuitton.

Lohan has been a reigning figure in fashion as an early 2000’s pop culture fixture, as well as a Fashion Month regular and campaign star for Miu Miu, Christian Siriano, Fornarina and Dooney & Bourke over the years. In 2022, she also starred in an Allbirds campaign for the brand’s sustainable Tree Flyer sneakers.

