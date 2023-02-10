Lindsay Lohan Shines in Bronze Silk & Platform Pumps at Christian Siriano’s Fall 2023 NYFW Show

Lindsay Lohan brought her signature bohemian style to the front row for New York Fashion Week. At Christian Siriano’s fall 203 fashion show, Lohan sat in a rose-filled Gotham Hall to take in Siriano’s latest designs alongside stars including Quinta Brunson and Julia Stiles.

While arriving at Gotham Hall for the show in New York City on Thursday night, Lohan posed in a shimmering bronze silk outfit. Her ensemble featured a cape-style blouse with a slim-fitting base, layered atop matching long trousers. A black puffed leather clutch completed the “Parent Trap” star‘s ensemble with a comfortable finish.

Lindsay Lohan attends Christian Siriano’s fall 2023 fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Gotham Hall in New York City on Feb. 9, 2023. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano

Lohan also accented the ensemble with her signature nonchalant glamour, pairing her outfit with a matching shimmering bronze manicure and thin diamond drop earrings — plus layered gold and diamond bangles, bracelets and rings.

(L-R) Julia Stiles, Quinta Brunson and Lindsay Lohan attend Christian Siriano’s fall 2023 fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Gotham Hall in New York City on Feb. 9, 2023. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano

When it came to footwear, Lohan finished her outfit with a soaring set of platform pumps. The “Falling for Christmas” star’s pair included glossy black patent leather uppers with closed toes and thick platform soles. Though the set’s full silhouette couldn’t be fully seen beneath her pants’ flowing hems, thick block heels totaling at least 5 inches in height could be seen — providing Lohan with a dynamic height boost for the fashionable occasion.

A closer look at Lohan’s platforms. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano

When it comes to shoes, Lohan’s styles run the gamut between edgy and bohemian. The multi-hyphenate is known for wearing studded, metallic and sharp strappy sandals and pumps on the red carpet, hailing from top brands including Zanotti, Louboutin and Valentino. Her off-duty styles encompass similarly statement-making pairs, including thigh-high and ankle boots by Prada, Saint Laurent, Givenchy and Louis Vuitton. Lohan has been a reigning figure in fashion as an early 2000’s pop culture fixture, as well as a Fashion Month regular and campaign star for Miu Miu, Fornarina and Dooney & Bourke over the years. This year, she’s also starred in an Allbirds campaign for the brand’s sustainable Tree Flyer sneakers.

PHOTOS: Discover Lohan’s party style over the years in the gallery.