Lily Allen Takes Date Night Style to ‘Dreamland’ Screening in Beaded Plunging Dress & Heels With David Harbour

Lily Allen attended a screening of “Dreamland” in London today alongside her husband and “Stranger Things” star David Harbour.

For the event, Allen wore a black halter-style gown with intricate silver beading that sparkled as it caught the lights. The dress featured a plunging fitted neckline, offering a daring element, juxtaposed by the garments flowing skirt.

Lily Allen and David Harbour attend a screening of “Dreamland” at Picturehouse Central in London on March 30, 2023. CREDIT: PA Images via Getty Images

As for her accessories, the “Smile” songstress went for glamor and styled silver jewelry including a pendant necklace and a plethora of earrings in varying shapes and sizes encrusted with high-shine diamonds.

Although her footwear wasn’t visible thanks to the lengthy hem of her dress, Allen completed her look with a pair of heels. The British musician often dons boots and sandals with towering heels and platform soles from numerous top brands, including Miu Miu and Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini.

Lily Allen and David Harbour attend a screening of “Dreamland” at Picturehouse Central in London on March 30, 2023. CREDIT: PA Images via Getty Images

Pointed-toe and platform pumps are also one of her go-to’s on and off the red carpet from brands like Christian Louboutin and Saint Laurent. While off-duty, Allen regularly wears chunky boots and sneakers from a range of brands, including UNIF, Pleaser and Off-White. Allen is also a longtime ambassador for Chanel, attending the brand’s shows and serving as a muse since 2009.

“Dreamland” is an upcoming British comedy television series based on Sharon Horgan’s 2017 Sky Arts short “Morgana Robinson’s Summer.” The television show will premiere in April 2023 and features a starry cast of characters including Freema Agyeman, Lily Allen and Gabby Best among others.

