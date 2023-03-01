Lila Moss Channels Mom Kate Moss in Sheer Cutout Dress & Pointed Sandals at Saint Laurent’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Like mother, like daughter. Lila Moss took a page from mom Kate Moss’ sleek style streak when dressing for Saint Laurent’s fall 2023 fashion show at Paris Fashion Week.

Moss arrived to the show in Paris to take in Anthony Vaccarello’s latest designs for the French luxury brand on Tuesday. For the occasion, The model wore a full outfit from Saint Laurent’s spring 2023 collection, featuring a gauzy black strapless dress. The floor-length piece, layered atop dark high-waisted briefs, included a gathered sheer bodice with a central diamond-shaped panel.

Lila Moss attends Saint Laurent’s fall 2023 fashion show in Paris, France during Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 28, 2023. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

When paired with a bright red lip and classic black patent leather clutch, Moss’ attire distinctly appeared to channel that of her mother, famed supermodel Kate — who virally wore a similarly sheer minidress while dragging a faux fur coat on the ground at Saint Laurent’s spring 2023 show in Sept. 2022.

When it came to shoes, Moss finished her outfit with a set of pointed sandals. Her sleek style, also hailing from Saint Laurent’s spring 2023 line, featured glossy black leather soles with open-toe straps. The set provided a minimalist base for the model’s outfit, hidden beneath her dress’ faintly sheer skirt for a barely-there appearance.