Lil’ Kim Performs on Lovers & Friends Stage in Crop Top, Leggings & Balenciaga Sneakers

Lil’ Kim joined the nostalgic lineup of Usher’s music festival Lovers & Friends in Las Vegas this weekend.

The performer donned an all-black outfit that exuded glamour and edge. She flaunted an embellished cropped T-shirt emblazoned with her signature “queen bee” logo, complemented by high-rise leggings for a sleek and sexy look.

Lil Kim performs during the Lovers & Friends music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on May 06, 2023, in Las Vegas. CREDIT: Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images

Kim accessorized with layered diamond necklaces, one of which prominently featured her iconic logo, adding a touch of bling to her ensemble.

She performed in Balenciaga’s Speed 2.0 lace-up recycled knit sneakers, featuring technical 3D knit, a bicolor running lacing system, an ultra-flexible molded sole unit and “No Memory” sole technology. They are extra light with a nearly barefoot feel and have a black logo printed on the exterior and an embossed logo on the back of the sole.

Balenciaga Men’s Speed 2.0 lace-up recycled knit sneakers, CREDIT: Balenciaga

Kim’s footwear style has evolved over the years, ranging from chunky platform shoes in the late 1990s to more modern and sleek styles such as stiletto heels, pointed-toe pumps and thigh-high boots. She’s been known to wear designer brands like Christian Louboutin and Versace, as well as more affordable options like Steve Madden and Fashion Nova.

Kim’s shoe choices often complement her bold and daring fashion style, making her stand out on the red carpet and on stage.

The rapper has been prominent in the music industry for over two decades. Her style has evolved throughout the years, ranging from bold and risqué outfits to more classic looks. She’s known for her love of fur, colorful wigs and revealing clothing, which she often paired with statement accessories.

