Leni Klum Dons Ganni Denim on Denim with Chunky Platform Filas for ‘Fila Meets Leni Klum’ Party

Leni Klum attended the “Fila Meets Leni Klum” party at Hafenstudio in Hamburg, Germany on Friday.

The “Germany’s Next Top Model” star appeared at the star-studded event in an all-white ensemble with striking Fila footwear. Klum’s look was comprised of a white cropped denim jacket with whimsical gold hardware that contrasted the white background it sat on. On bottom, the 18-year-old fashionista styled white high-waisted denim in a baggy style that matched her top with similarly gilded hardware. Both her top and bottom were from Ganni. On the accessories front, Klum stacked on simple gold accessories fastened with shiny gemstones. As for her hair, the social media star wore her blonde tresses parted down the middle worn straightened.

Klum kept things casual and laced up all-white sneakers from Fila with elevated soles and a bulky silhouette. The sneaker is a popular pick for the model and a consistent go-to in her shoe lineup. Platforms soles, like the ones seen on Klum’s shoes, offer an elevated base that give the wearer extra inches. The style definitely looks cushy and easy to walk in.

Chunky sneakers like Klum’s were first popularized in the 1980s for their practicality, comfort and stability. Though the sneaker style’s popularity slowed in the 2000s, chunky sneakers reemerged as part of the divisive “ugly” shoe trend in the late-2010s, capturing the attention of all genders and becoming a versatile closet staple.

Klum’s footwear choices often include pointed-toe pumps, ankle boots, and lace-up leg climbing sandals with the addition of crystal embellishments. When off-duty, the Dior makeup brand ambassador can usually be spotted in low top and platform sneakers from top brands like Adidas, Superga, and Fila. On dressier occasions, the star tends to style sleek black pointed toe pumps, thigh-high boots and strappy sandal heels from brands like Marc Jacobs.

