Lele Pons Gets Futuristic in Metallic Bra Top & Platforms at Latin American Music Awards 2023

Lele Pons made a striking arrival at the Latin American Music Awards 2023 on Thursday in Las Vegas, wearing a metallic number.

Her look was spotlighted by an architecturally-structured metallic top. It was similar to the top she donned while attending Coachella last weekend. This time, Pons elevated the top with a textured crop top suit jacket and wide-leg trousers effortlessly.

Lele Pons attend the 2023 Latin American Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 20, 2023 in Las Vegas. CREDIT: Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Her hair was styled in a sleek ponytail while her dark, moody makeup took center stage.

When it comes to footwear, her shoes were not visible, but she completed her outfit with platform heels. The Venezuelan-born star’s shoe style can be described as eclectic and bold. She often wears sneakers, high heels, and boots that feature bright colors, bold patterns, and unique designs. Pons is not afraid to experiment with different shoe styles, and she often chooses shoes that complement her outfits and make a statement.

Lele Pons and Guaynaa attend the 2023 Latin American Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 20, 2023 in Las Vegas. CREDIT: Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Pons posed on the carpet with her husband and artist, Guaynaa, who wore a white tee with white jeans and a denim jacket that coordinated perfectly with his light blue sneakers. The couple performed together at the awards show.

The 2023 Latin American Music Awards took place at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Thursday in Las Vegas. The annual music awards celebrate the outstanding achievements of artists in the Latin music industry. This year, winners included Bad Bunny, Junior H, Rosalía, Shakira, Romeo Santos, Karol G, and The Weeknd, among others.

