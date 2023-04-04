Lea Michele Takes on Lux Leather Trend in Cutout Dress & Pointy Sandals at Variety’s Power of Women 2023

Lea Michele took an edgy approach to the lux leather trend while attending Variety’s Power of Women 2023 event held at The Grill in New York City today. The Broadway star was one of the ceremony’s presenters as well as Andy Cohen, Dashca Polanco, Sherri Shepherd and Spike Lee.

Michele arrived at the ceremony wearing a floor-length chocolate leather dress from Brandon Maxwell’s fall 2023 collection. The shiny garment featured a plunging V-neckline, a circle cutout on the bodice, side slant pockets and a slightly ruffled hem.

Lea Michele attends Variety’s Power of Women event at The Grill on April 4, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

Sticking to a minimalistic moment, the “Glee” actress simply accessorized with diamond stud earrings. Michele parted her hair in the middle and styled it in soft waves. As for glam, she went with neutral smokey eye and matte pout.

When it came down to the shoes, the “Scream Queens” alum seemingly completed her look with sandals. The slip-on silhouette peaked out slightly underneath her dress and included a pointy outsole.

Michele’s shoe style is often contemporary and versatile. During appearances and on the red carpet, the award-winning actress often wears pointed-toe pumps and strappy sandals from top brands including Jimmy Choo, Aquazzura and Stuart Weitzman. Her off-duty footwear ranges from slip-on loafers to slides and sneakers, hailing from Veja, Madewell and Anine Bing. Beyond her own footwear collection, Michele also serves as a brand ambassador for L’Oreal Paris and Candie’s.

Variety‘s Power of Women: New York is an annual event that honors the achievements of numerous women in business, entertainment and more for their contributions to different causes. Held at The Grill in New York City, this year’s ceremony was presented by Lifetime and hosted by actress, comedian and writer Ego Nwodim, who has been a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” since 2018. The 2023 honorees included Kelly Ripa, Natasha Lyonne, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Judy Blume and Rosie Perez.

