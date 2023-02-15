Lea Michele Blooms in White Lace Jumpsuit & Platforms at Michael Kors’ Fall 2023 NYFW Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Lea Michele was in full bloom for Michael Kors’ fall 2023 fashion show at New York Fashion Week.

On Wednesday, Michele arrived to the show in New York City in an all-white outfit. The “Funny Girl” star posed at the occasion in a $6,490 white jumpsuit from Kors’ spring 2023 collection, a sleeveless style with two side cutouts crafted from paillette-embellished floral lace. Layered atop the long-legged statement piece was an oversized white blazer.

Michele’s accessories of choice included round aviator tortoiseshell-framed sunglasses, as well as small rounded silver post earrings.

Lea Michele attends Michael Kors’ fall 2023 fashion show in New York City during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 15, 2023. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Michael Kors

When it came to footwear, Michele slipped on a pair of platform sandals. Though her style was largely covered by her jumpsuit’s hems, the set did reveal an open-toed thick white sole peeking out beneath her outfit on occasion. The style was likely finished with 4 to 5-inch block or stiletto heels, given the shoe’s traditional shape and Michele’s penchant for sleek footwear on the red carpet.

Lea Michele attends Michael Kors’ fall 2023 fashion show in New York City during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 15, 2023. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Michael Kors

Michele was one of many stars in a full front row — including Katie Holmes, Kate Hudson and Lea Michele — that took in Kors’ latest designs, inspired by powerful women of the 1960s and ’70s including Steinem, Jane Fonda, Yoko Ono, Cicely Tyson, Aretha Franklin and Kors’ own mother, Joan Hamburger.

(L-R): Lea Michele and Michael Kors attend Michael Kors’ fall 2023 fashion show in New York City during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 15, 2023. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors

New York Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in New York City. Held from Feb. 10-15, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Prabal Gurung, Rodarte, Coach, Proenza Schouler, Carolina Herrera, Thom Browne and Luar. This season also features brands presenting for the first time on the Fashion Week calendar, including Heron Preston, Palomo Spain, Cucculelli Shaheen and Kate Barton.

