Lea Michele Channels Balletcore in Crystal-Toed Pumps, Briefs & More for ‘Interview’ Magazine

Lea Michele brought a fashionable take to balletcore in her latest fashion editorial for Interview magazine’s March 2023 issue.

In imagery shot by Richard Kern, as seen on Instagram, Michele strikes a pose in black Spanx briefs over sheer black Calzedonia tights. Layered atop is an ivory silk Loro Piana button-down shirt, knotted in the front to create a crop top silhouette. The “Glee” actress‘ ensemble is cinched with a black leather belt, creating the illusion of a ballet dancer’s leotard — also accentuated by the bare white walls and wooden floor behind her in the shot.

When it came to footwear, Michele slid into a pair of black Saint Laurent pumps. Her close-toed style featured a pointed-toe silhouette crafted from smooth satin, with faint peep-toes overlaid with thin sparkling crystals. The sleek set was finished with thin heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, giving her neutral outfit a sleek — yet glamorous — height boost.

However, this wasn’t Michele’s only tonal look from the shoot. Other ensembles, as shared on Interview‘s Instagram in a behind-the-scenes Reel video, include a black ribbed dress, frayed briefs and satin handbag by Miu Miu, a white bra, shorts and tube socks layered beneath a gray hoodie and a white Michael Kors Collection top, Fleur du Mal bra and Tory Burch leggings paired with matching pointed-toe Manolo Blahnik pumps. Rounding out Michele’s wardrobe is a white Calvin Klein crop top, paired with high-waisted blue Levi’s jeans, the aforementioned Blahniks and a black leather belt for a classic finish.

In her accompanying interview with Jeremy O. Harris, Michele opens up about her time on “Glee,” her friendship with Jonathan Groff and motherhood — as well as her hit role of Fanny Brice in “Funny Girl” on Broadway.

“More than anything, I’m so grateful to have this opportunity to apply the things that I’ve learned over the past ten-plus years in a positive way,” Michele tells Harris. “What I told myself stepping into Funny Girl was, ‘If I can’t take my role as a leader offstage as important as my role as a leader onstage, then I shouldn’t do this show.’ Because that was always a struggle for me. So to have this opportunity now at 36 years old as a wife and a mother— to step into this job that comes with so much pressure and a huge amount of responsibility—was a very, very big achievement for me.”

