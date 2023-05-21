Lauren Sanchez Sparkles in Cutout Dress and Silver Heels at ‘Vanity Fair’ x Prada’s Cannes Film Festival Party

Lauren Sanchez brought high-wattage shine to the Cannes Film Festival for Prada and Vanity Fair’s co-branded party.

While attending the event alongside boyfriend Jeff Bezos, Sanchez posed with the Amazon founder and Vanity Fair editor-in-chief Radhika Jones in shimmering sequined outfit. Her ensemble featured a sleeveless silver dress coated in layered sequins, which included a curved neckline and dynamic diamond-shaped bodice cutout for added flair.

(L to R): Radhika Jones, Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos attend the Vanity Fair x Prada Party during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d’Antibes, France on May 20, 2023. CREDIT: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Sanchez opted to simply finish her outfit — complemented by a tall front slit — with a diamond pendant necklace, allowing its textures to take center stage.

When it came to footwear, Sanchez matched her dress’ high shine with a pair of metallic silver pumps. The former “View” host’s set featured mirrored uppers with triangular toes and closed counters, similar to their traditional silhouette. The pair was complete with thin stiletto heels totaling 4 inches in height, bringing her a dynamic height boost for the occasion that was sharp and sleek.

A closer look at Sanchez’s pumps. CREDIT: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

The Cannes Film Festival annually premieres the year’s upcoming international films in Cannes, France. The 2023 ceremony, led by filmmaker Ruben Östlund as jury president, will be held from May 16 to May 27. Top films at this year’s event include “Jeanne du Barry,” “Elemental,” “Anselm” and “Le Retour.”

