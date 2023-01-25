Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Models in 6-Inch Heels & Versace Minidress for ‘WSJ’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Lauren Sanchez was sharply dressed in a new editorial for The Wall Street Journal‘s WSJ magazine.

In the new editorial by Daniel Jack Lyons, shared to the magazine’s Instagram page on Wednesday, Sanchez wore all-black. The former “Extra” correspondent posed on a couch in a black long-sleeved Versace minidress with padded shoulders and a corset bodice. In the shoot, she simply accessorized with gold hoop earrings and a single ring.

When it came to shoes, Sanchez strapped into a bold set of Valentino platform sandals. Her $1,200 Tan-Go style included glossy black patent leather uppers with curved toe straps, thin ankle straps and 2-inch platform soles. Towering heels totaling 6 inches in height finished the set with a dynamic base, matching Sanchez’s outfit while simultaneously making a sky-high statement.

Valentino’s Tan-Go platform sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

In the shoot’s accompanying interview with Derek Blasberg, Sanchez also discussed her philanthropic work, parenting and flying a helicopter, as well as her upcoming children’s book and experience dating Bezos. The moment marked Sanchez’s first solo interview since her and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos began dating in 2019.

“We love to be together and we love to work together,” Sanchez said of Bezos. “He’s helping me with the book. He’s getting his pilot’s license. We fly together. We work out together. We’re together all the time.”