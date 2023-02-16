Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Poses Barefoot in Lingerie-Inspired Lace Minidress

Lauren Sanchez took a romantic approach to dressing for the outdoors this week.

While posing on a ledge in a new Instagram Reel, the girlfriend of Jezz Bezos took in a sweeping sunset view overlooking a village in a black silky slip. Her négligée style featured sheer bodice paneling, delicate scalloped lace trim and a low neckline supported by two thin straps — which she accessorized with gleaming drop earrings, a thin necklace and two delicate bracelets.

To further set the mood, Sanchez also paired her lingerie moment with a soundtrack of Rihanna and Calvin Harris’ 2016 hit “This is What You Came For.”

When it came to footwear, Sanchez opted to go barefoot for the occasion. However, it’s likely her vacation wardrobe included flat sandals or sneakers, heeled sandals or pumps — all shoe styles she’s worn for a wide range of occasions in recent weeks.

The former “Extra” correspondent’s ensemble did fit into her bohemian streak, however — which was recently seen while on a girls’ trip where she wore light-toned bikinis with a scarf-style cover-up skirt.

Sanchez usually wears versatile nude and black heels on the red carpet from brands like Christian Louboutin, particularly at high-profile events as the girlfriend of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez attend the London premiere of Amazon’s “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” series in Leicester Square on Aug. 30, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

The philanthropist’s off-duty ensembles feature sneakers by Alexander McQueen, Nike, Adidas and Golden Goose, as well as Chloé rubber boots. She also opts for sandals with gladiator or thick crossed straps in neutral hues for day-to-day wear.

