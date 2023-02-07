Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Brings Boho Style in Knits & Bikinis to a Girls’ Weekend

Lauren Sanchez brought a bohemian take to swimwear this weekend.

While on a girls’ weekend, Sanchez wore a white knit bikini top and printed wrap-style bottoms while enjoying a group dinner cooked by Shep Gordon and Christopher Kulis.

As seen on Instagram, her outfit was finished with a gold pendant necklace. Another snapshot, where Sanchez took a group selfie with her friends in a pool, featured her wearing a paneled light gray bikini top with two layered gold pendant necklaces and oversized black rimless sunglasses.

When it came to footwear, Sanchez’s shoes could not be seen. However, it’s likely she finished her weekend ensembles with thong or slide sandals — two styles she’s been spotted in while off-duty over the years.

The former “Extra” correspondent’s casual ensembles sharply differed from her formal outfit worn in an editorial for a “WSJ” feature earlier this month: a black Versace minidress and Valentino’s 6-inch Tan-Go peep-toe sandals.

Sanchez usually wears versatile nude and black heels on the red carpet from brands like Christian Louboutin, particularly at high-profile events as the girlfriend of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The philanthropist’s off-duty ensembles feature sneakers by Alexander McQueen, Nike, Adidas and Golden Goose, as well as Chloé rubber boots. She also opts for sandals with gladiator or thick crossed straps in neutral hues for day-to-day wear.

