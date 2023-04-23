Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Dances to Bad Bunny at Coachella 2023 in White Sneakers

Lauren Sanchez brought casual style to Coachella 2023 this weekend with boyfriend Jeff Bezos.

On Friday, Sanchez shared a video of her and Bezos dancing together to Bad Bunny’s second headlining set at the music festival. For the occasion, the former “Extra” correspondent wore a white crop top and allover sequined miniskirt — complete with silver and pink floral accent. Bezos, meanwhile, wore blue jeans and an oversized collared shirt with leather sneakers.

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos dance to Bad Bunny’s performance at Coachella 2023 on April 21, 2023. CREDIT: Courtesy of Lauren Sanchez/Instagram

When it came to footwear, Sanchez finished her outfit with a pair of all-white sneakers. The former “View” host’s style featured monochrome leather uppers with low-top openings and flat rubber soles. The lace-up set added a casual finish to Sanchez’s attire, similarly to new monochrome styles from brands including Golden Goose, Fila, Ganni and New Balance.

The moment was Sanchez’s latest casual style moment this season. In March, she wore a striped sweater, aviator sunglasses and blue denim jeans while attending a group meeting for carbon transformation technology company Twelve.

Sanchez usually wears versatile nude and black heels on the red carpet from brands like Christian Louboutin, particularly at high-profile events as the girlfriend of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The philanthropist’s off-duty ensembles feature sneakers by Alexander McQueen, Nike, Adidas and Golden Goose, as well as Chloé rubber boots. She also opts for sandals with gladiator or thick crossed straps in neutral hues for day-to-day wear.

Coachella is an annual music festival held in Indio, California, celebrating a wide range of musicians with various concerts, activations and events. This year’s performers include Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Björk, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, Rosalia, Boygenius, Charli XCX, Calvin Harris and Willow Smith.

