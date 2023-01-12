Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Celebrates His 59th Birthday in Floral Lace Dress

Lauren Sanchez was elegantly outfitted to celebrate boyfriend Jeff Bezos’ 59th birthday.

The former “Extra” correspondent celebrated Bezos’ birthday with a photo dump on Instagram today, beginning with a portrait where she posed alongside the Amazon founder in a white blouse and sunglasses.

“Happy birthday to the man of my dreams, who lights up my world with his laughter and kind heart,” Sanchez captioned her post. “You have shown me that no great love is not bravely fought for. Thank you for always being by my side and for being the most loving and supportive partner. I am so grateful for the memories we have made and the adventures yet to come. Here’s to many more birthdays filled with love and laughter. Te amo con todo mi corazon.”

During the actual celebration for Bezos’ birthday, Sanchez snapped a mirror selfie of the duo in a flowing black floral lace gown that appeared to feature a corseted base. A diamond necklace finished her outfit for the night out. Though Sanchez’s shoes could not be seen, it’s likely she donned a pair of platform-soled pumps or sandals, as she’s previously done on past occasions.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez celebrate his 59th birthday on Jan. 12, 2023. CREDIT: Courtesy of Lauren Sanchez/Instagram