Lara Trump Favors Sheer in Thigh-High Slit Dress & Strappy Sandals for New Year’s Eve Party 2022 at Mar-a-Lago

Lara Trump embraced cocktail dressing to celebrate New Year’s Eve ahead of 2023.

While in Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., on Saturday with husband Eric Trump, as seen on her Instagram, Trump wore a black floor-length dress. Her sheer style included a matte bandeau base, thigh-high slit and high neckline. Giving the piece added dimension was a single draped sheer sleeve. Delicate allover sequined embellishments added a sprinkle of sparkle to the piece, as well as a set of statement earrings.

The former “Real News Update” host’s footwear featured a set of black heeled sandals. Her style included thin soles and 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels, accented by thin ankle and crossed-toe straps. The style matched her dress for a minimalist base, allowing the sequins to take center stage.

Trump also posed for photos with Eric and their children prior to the event, where it was revealed she also wore a sparkling silver and diamond ring and layered bracelets. Their children celebrated the occasion while wearing matching printed pajamas.

Trump often wears pointed-toe pumps from brands like Christian Louboutin when on and off-duty. The Fox News contributor’s pairs often include leather and suede uppers in neutral hues, including beige and white. Similarly colored flat loafers and sandals from brands including Gucci are also regularly present in her rotation.

