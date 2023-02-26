Lana Condor Pops in Floral Pastel Dress and Bronze Sandals at Missoni’s Fall 2023 MFW Show

Lana Condor brought a pop of soft colors to the front row for Missoni’s fall 2023 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week.

While in Milan, Italy to take in creative director Filippo Grazioli’s latest designs on Sunday, Condor arrived in an eclectically chic ensemble. The “To All the Boys” star’s outfit featured a pale green knit maxi dress with a white turtleneck, which included a light purple rose pattern across its center. Layered atop was a soft textured white cardigan, featuring black knit trim, glossy buttons and a pattern of brown blossoming roses.

Lana Condor attends Missoni’s fall 2023 fashion show in Milan, Italy during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 25, 2023. CREDIT: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Condor’s outfit was complete with a gold ring and shiny metallic gold leather clutch, as well as light yellow eyeshadow for a playfully whimsical look. The actress also wore her sparkling diamond engagement ring from fiancé Anthony De La Torre, designed by Vietnamese female-owned brand Paris Jewellers.

When it came to footwear, Condor strapped into a set of sleek metallic sandals. The “Boo Bitch” star’s style included rounded soles and thin buckled toe straps, all crafted from shimmering dark bronze leather. Though the rest of the pair could not be seen, it likely included thin stiletto heels totaling 3-4 inches in height, similar to styles the actress has donned in the past.

A closer look at Condor’s sandals. CREDIT: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Milan Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Milan, Italy. Held from Feb. 22-27, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Diesel, Roberto Cavalli, Prada, Fendi, Ferragamo and Bottega Veneta.

