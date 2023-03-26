Lady Gaga Straps into Buckled Pumps with Printed Tights for ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’

Lady Gaga continued her eclectic streak this week while filming “Joker: Folie à Deux.” The musician will play Harley Quinn and Dr. Harleen Quinzel in the upcoming musical action drama, which is scheduled to release in October 2024.

While filming a scene as Quinzel at the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City, the Grammy Award-winning musician was spotted in a blue and pink floral-printed dress, layered with an oatmeal knit cardigan and dark green faux-fur coat. The outfit hinted at Quinn’s dual identity in the film with black diamond-printed tights, as well as diamond-embossed buttons. A black and brown paneled leather crossbody bag completed her attire.

Lady Gaga films “Joker: Folie à Deux” at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City on March 26, 2023. CREDIT: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA

During the scene, Gaga also went viral for a moment where she kisses a female onlooker. The woman notably clutched a fictional newspaper proclaiming the headline “Crazy in Love,” with a photo of Quinzel and the Joker (Joaquin Phoenix) — suggestion their romantic storyline has already taken place in the film.

Lady Gaga films “Joker: Folie à Deux” at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City on March 26, 2023. CREDIT: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA

When it came to footwear, Gaga’s outfit was finished with a pair of leather pumps. Her close-toed style included almond-shaped toes, closed counters and thin ankle straps for a secure silhouette. Angled heels totaling at least 3 inches in height completed the pair with a subtle height boost, adding a formal yet practical base to the musician’s attire.

Lady Gaga films “Joker: Folie à Deux” at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City on March 26, 2023. CREDIT: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA

The moment marks Gaga’s second outing as Quinn. On Saturday, she made waves for her first portrayal of Quinn, wearing a revamped version of the character’s signature red, black and white outfit: a red ruffled satin jacket, diamond-printed top and black miniskirt with paneled ankle booties.

Lady Gaga is seen filming ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ in City Hall on March 25, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

When it comes to shoes, there’s no style too bold — or heel too high — for Lady Gaga. The “Paparazzi” singer‘s red carpet looks often feature platform sandals and pointed-toe pumps from luxury labels like Christian Louboutin, Versace, Brian Atwood and Alexander McQueen. When off-duty, she’s been seen in sneakers by APL and Nike. More recently, she’s returned to wearing her signature towering Pleaser Shoes boots from the late 2000s for everyday wear — which often boast heels ranging from 7 to 9 inches in height.

PHOTOS: Discover Lady Gaga’s boldest Chromatica Ball looks in the gallery.