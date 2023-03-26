×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Lady Gaga Straps into Buckled Pumps with Printed Tights for ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
lady-gaga-joker-foile
Lady Gaga’s The Chromatica Ball Tour Fashion
Lady Gaga’s The Chromatica Ball Tour Fashion
Lady Gaga’s The Chromatica Ball Tour Fashion
Lady Gaga’s The Chromatica Ball Tour Fashion
View Gallery 6 Images

Lady Gaga continued her eclectic streak this week while filming “Joker: Folie à Deux.” The musician will play Harley Quinn and Dr. Harleen Quinzel in the upcoming musical action drama, which is scheduled to release in October 2024.

While filming a scene as Quinzel at the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City, the Grammy Award-winning musician was spotted in a blue and pink floral-printed dress, layered with an oatmeal knit cardigan and dark green faux-fur coat. The outfit hinted at Quinn’s dual identity in the film with black diamond-printed tights, as well as diamond-embossed buttons. A black and brown paneled leather crossbody bag completed her attire.

Related

Sofia Vergara Struts in Stilettos with Heidi Klum for 'America's Got Talent'

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez Gleams in Beaded Dress and Hidden Heels at Human Rights Campaign Dinner

Lady Gaga Dresses as Harley Quinn on 'Joker: Folie a Deux' Set With Red Blazer & Striped Suede Boots

Lady Gaga, Joker, Joker: Folie à Deux, heels, high heels, black heels, pumps, black pumps, ankle strap pumps, leather pumps, New York City
Lady Gaga films “Joker: Folie à Deux” at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City on March 26, 2023.
CREDIT: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA

During the scene, Gaga also went viral for a moment where she kisses a female onlooker. The woman notably clutched a fictional newspaper proclaiming the headline “Crazy in Love,” with a photo of Quinzel and the Joker (Joaquin Phoenix) — suggestion their romantic storyline has already taken place in the film.

Lady Gaga, Joker, Joker: Folie à Deux, heels, high heels, black heels, pumps, black pumps, ankle strap pumps, leather pumps, New York City
Lady Gaga films “Joker: Folie à Deux” at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City on March 26, 2023.
CREDIT: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA

When it came to footwear, Gaga’s outfit was finished with a pair of leather pumps. Her close-toed style included almond-shaped toes, closed counters and thin ankle straps for a secure silhouette. Angled heels totaling at least 3 inches in height completed the pair with a subtle height boost, adding a formal yet practical base to the musician’s attire.

Lady Gaga, Joker, Joker: Folie à Deux, heels, high heels, black heels, pumps, black pumps, ankle strap pumps, leather pumps, New York City
Lady Gaga films “Joker: Folie à Deux” at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City on March 26, 2023.
CREDIT: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA

The moment marks Gaga’s second outing as Quinn. On Saturday, she made waves for her first portrayal of Quinn, wearing a revamped version of the character’s signature red, black and white outfit: a red ruffled satin jacket, diamond-printed top and black miniskirt with paneled ankle booties.

Lady Gaga is seen filming 'Joker: Folie a Deux' in City Hall on March 25, 2023 in New York.
Lady Gaga is seen filming ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ in City Hall on March 25, 2023 in New York.
CREDIT: GC Images

When it comes to shoes, there’s no style too bold — or heel too high — for Lady Gaga. The “Paparazzi” singer‘s red carpet looks often feature platform sandals and pointed-toe pumps from luxury labels like Christian Louboutin, Versace, Brian Atwood and Alexander McQueen. When off-duty, she’s been seen in sneakers by APL and Nike. More recently, she’s returned to wearing her signature towering Pleaser Shoes boots from the late 2000s for everyday wear — which often boast heels ranging from 7 to 9 inches in height.

PHOTOS: Discover Lady Gaga’s boldest Chromatica Ball looks in the gallery.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad