Lady Gaga Dresses as Harley Quinn on ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ Set With Red Blazer & Striped Suede Boots

Lady Gaga was photographed while on set filming for “Joker: Folie a Deux” in New York today.

Dressed in character as Harley Quinn, the “Bloody Mary” songstress was clad in a bright red fitted blazer with flouncy mid-length sleeves and a diamond print worn overtop a similarly printed black and white top.

Lady Gaga is seen filming ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ in City Hall on March 25, 2023, in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

Gaga’s two-toned top seemed to be corseted with a diamond-shaped hem and gathered trim in an off-white shade. On bottom, the “House of Gucci” star was styled in a black leather miniskirt worn over top black diamond-printed tights.

On her feet, Gaga stepped out in black pointed-toe ankle boots fitted with 4-inch stiletto heels and a sleek silhouette. The pair were striped with black suede and similarly shiny black fabric.

A closer look at Lady Gaga’s shoes. CREDIT: GC Images

When it comes to shoes, there’s no style too bold — or heel too high — for Gaga. The “Paparazzi” singer‘s red carpet looks often feature platform sandals and pointed-toe pumps from luxury labels like Christian Louboutin, Versace, Brian Atwood and Alexander McQueen. When off-duty, she’s been seen in sneakers by APL and Nike. More recently, she’s returned to wearing her signature towering Pleaser shoe boots from the late 2000s for everyday wear — which often boast heels ranging from 7 to 9 inches in height.

Lady Gaga is seen filming ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ in City Hall on March 25, 2023, in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

“Joker: Folie à Deux” is an upcoming American psychological thriller film directed by Todd Phillips from a screenplay he co-wrote with Scott Silver. Produced by Warner Bros. Pictures and distributed by Warner Bros, the film will be a musical take on the dark world of Gotham City. The film follows the events of the first movie titled “Joker” after the main character Arthur Fleck incited riots across Gotham. The highly anticipated sequel will release in 2024 and features a star-studded cast including Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix, Zazie Beetz and Robert De Niro among others.

