La La Anthony Pops in Glossy Red Coat and Sheer Pumps for Gucci’s ‘Bungalow Gucci’ Party

La La Anthony was seeing red for Gucci’s “Bungalow Gucci” party, celebrating its new boutique in New York City.

While arriving to the occasion on Saturday night, Anthony posed in a vibrant all-red outfit in the city’s Meatpacking district. The “BMF” actress‘ attire featured a silky red catsuit with a wrapped bodice and long legs, layered beneath a matching glossy vinyl coat. Anthony also accented her punchy look with a shiny mirrored silver crossbody bag and oversized black sunglasses.

La La Anthony attends Gucci’s ‘Bungalow Gucci’ party in New York City on April 29, 2023. CREDIT: Taylor Hill/WireImage

Anthony further complemented her ensemble with a thin diamond choker, as well as a delicate gold necklace strung with a “7” pendant.

When it came to footwear, Anthony finished her outfit with a pair of slick pointed-toe pumps. Her style featured sheer uppers in the same red hue as her dress, complete with sharp triangular toes. The pair was complete with a set of faintly flared heels, which appeared to total at least 4 inches in height for a smooth height boost.

A closer look at La La Anthony’s pumps. CREDIT: Taylor Hill/WireImage

Gucci’s “Bungalow Gucci” party celebrated the Italian brand’s new boutique in New York City’s Meatpacking district. Guests in attendance included Salma Hayek, Sienna Miller, Teyana Taylor and Tom Sturridge. Hosted with Bungalow 8 founder Amy Sacco, the occasion featured cocktails and food inspired by the former nightclub Bungalow 8 — and ended with a surprise DJ performance by Idris Elba.

