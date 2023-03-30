Kyra Sedgwick Brightens Up ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ in Lime Draped Dress & Gold Boots With Husband Kevin Bacon

Kyra Sedgwick stopped by “The Kelly Clarkson Show” with her husband, Kevin Bacon, to chat about their feature film directorial debut, “Space Oddity.” The science fiction movie, which will be released this Friday, focuses on a man’s quest to obtain insurance for his one-way journey to Mars.

For her talk show interview, Sedgwick dressed up in a lime-drape maxi dress designed with chartreuse satin fabric. The gracious silhouette allowed the fabric to drape effortlessly, while the voluminous mock neckline offered up sophistication. She opted for gold bracelets to accessorize the look.

Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick and Kelly Clarkson on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” CREDIT: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

When it came to footwear, the “Closer” actress selected gold boots with a pointed toe. Her heel height totaled at least 3 inches. This trend has been popular in both women’s and men’s fashion in recent years. Metallic boots can come in a variety of colors, including silver, gold, bronze and rose gold. They can be made with shiny or matte finishes and may have metallic hardware such as buckles or zippers. Some boots have metallic detailing such as studs or embroidery.

Bacon was by her side wearing a classic Canadian tuxedo as he layered a denim jacket over a blue shirt with denim jeans. To complete the look, he strapped on a pair of suede Chelsea boots.

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” CREDIT: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

The “Something to Talk About” actress is known for her classic and elegant looks on the red carpet. She often opts for simple and understated pieces that highlight her natural beauty. Her style is characterized by clean lines, tailored pieces and a neutral color palette. Her shoe style can be described as classic, versatile and understated, with a focus on comfort and practicality.

