Kylie Minogue Swaps Bejeweled Heels for Knit APL Sneakers at Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix

Kylie Minogue brought a burst of dynamic glamour to the race track while at the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco.

On Sunday, Minogue was seen visiting the track and taking in the races at the Circuit de Monaco in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. For the occasion, the “Padam Padam” singer wore a white jumpsuit with a collared bodice and long cuffed sleeves, as well as a silver front zipper. The one-piece outfit was finished with a cinched attached belt, which Minogue accented with gleaming black sunglasses and a bright red manicure.

Kylie Minogue attends the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco in Monte-Carlo, Monaco on May 28, 2023. CREDIT: Arnold Jerocki/FilmMagic

When it came to footwear, Minogue finished her outfit in a sleek pair of silver Rene Caovilla sandals. The “Disco” musician’s style featured shimmering metallic uppers with thin soles, elevated further with thin 4-inch stiletto heels. Her style gained a glamorous finish from thin toe and ankle straps, each covered in sparkling silver crystals for a sleek edge.

Kylie Minogue attends the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco in Monte-Carlo, Monaco on May 28, 2023. CREDIT: Arnold Jerocki/FilmMagic

However, Minogue also made time for a shoe switch while on the course. The musician cleverly swapped her heels for a pair of comfortable APL sneakers while visiting the Red Bull Racing team. Her sporty style, given to her bu the team — which brought her outfit a decidedly athletic spin — featured knit navy blue and red uppers with chunky white rubber outsoles for a sculpted base.

Kylie Minogue changes into APL sneakers during the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco in Monte-Carlo, Monaco on May 28, 2023. CREDIT: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

The FIA Formula 1 World Championship is the world’s most prestigious racing event. Held from March 5 to Nov. 26, the 2023 occasion finds racers from international countries competing in races held on a range of tracks in cities including Bahrain, Miami, Monaco, Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi. The event also draws a wide range of celebrity guests, which have currently included Kylie Minogue, Alessandra Ambrosio and Tom Holland.

