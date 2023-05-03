Kylie Jenner Embraces Visible Lingerie Trend in Sheer Bodycon Dress & Satin Pumps With Daughter Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner was photographed post-Met Gala 2023 yesterday in New York, alongside her daughter, Stormi Webster.
The former reality star was clad in a sheer bodycon Jean Paul Gaultier dress with long sleeves and a scoop neckline. The garment stopped at her ankles and featured a romantic floral print in soft green, golden yellow and red tones. The dress was worn overtop nude undergarments and a corset that defined Jenner’s silhouette.
Accessorizing her ensemble, Jenner carried a rectangular bright red clutch worn with statement-making rings that gave her look a touch of sparkle. The businesswoman styled her dark tresses in a wet and slick updo with whispy front-facing bangs that sat almost plastered to her forehead.
On the footwear front, Jenner stepped out in a pair of pointed-toe heels. The pair were constructed of a champagne-colored satin fabric that was quilted and comprised of knife-like pointed toes and secure thin ankle straps that kept the style in place. Thin stiletto heels ranging around 3 to 4 inches in height finished off Jenner’s shiny set, giving the star a conservative and walkable boost. Pointed-toe pumps are a favorite of many celebrities, especially as of late. The shoe, no matter the style, offers the wearer a sharp addition.
For footwear, Jenner’s style varies in aesthetic from sporty to sleek and eclectic. The Kylie Baby founder can be spotted on and off the red carpet in a range of pumps, sandals and platforms by Alexandre Vauthier, Andrea Wazen and Versace, among other luxury brands. Her off-duty rotation also varies, including Bottega Veneta sandals, Louis Vuitton slides and Prada combat boots. For athletic activities, Jenner regularly wears sneakers from Hoka, Nike x Off-White and Balenciaga, with details including mesh, paneling and thick rubber soles.
Jenner was one of the guests at the Met Gala 2023. She wore a red dress, also from Jean Paul Gaultier, at the event. The reality star completed her look with red pumps.
