Kylie Jenner Roars in Wild Lion-Head Dress & Toe-Sculpted Heels at Schiaparelli’s Paris Haute Couture Show

Kylie Jenner made a regal statement — literally — in the front row of Schiaparelli’s “Dante’s Inferno”-inspired fashion show during Haute Couture Week.

Arriving for the occasion in Paris on Monday, Jenner took in Daniel Roseberry’s new spring 2023 designs with seatmate Marisa Berenson in a piece that was fresh off the runway — in fact, pre-runway, as it was worn moments later in the show by Irina Shayk.

The Kylie Baby founder’s spring 2023 outfit featured a ruched black velvet strapless gown, cinched with gold corset-like back ties. However, the dress’ pièce de résistance was a massive tawny golden lion’s head — and, though appearing to be real taxidermy, the piece was actually built and embroidered by hand in the Schiaparelli atelier.

Kylie Jenner attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring 2023 fashion show at Haute Couture Week in Paris on Jan. 23, 2023. CREDIT: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Irina Shayk walks in the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring 2023 fashion show at Haute Couture Week in Paris on Jan. 23, 2023. CREDIT: Estrop by Getty Images

Jenner finished her ensemble, naturally, with Schiaparelli accessories: a set of molded gold eye-shaped stud earrings and a reptilian-textured gold and black handbag with a molded gold lock clasp. Its lions’ head accent has quickly gone viral, though Schiaparelli clarified on Instagram that no animals were harmed in its creation.

When it came to footwear, Jenner slipped into a pair of Schiaparelli heels: slingback pumps that also made their runway debut in the show. Her black style included thin 4-inch heels and “Shocking Pink”-hued soles. The set was dynamically finished with closed toes with a surrealist Schiaparelli twist: capped plates sculpted to look like actual human toes — albeit, ones dipped in molten gold.

A closer look at Jenner’s heels. CREDIT: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Haute Couture Week showcases the newest collections from brands specializing in haute couture, renowned as the world’s finest garments made with intricate craftsmanship. From Jan. 23-Jan. 26, fashion shows and presentations will be held throughout Paris for the spring 2023 season. This season will include collections shown from Schiaparelli, Dior, Chanel, Valentino and Fendi.

This season will also feature several major moments, including Haider Ackermann’s guest-designed collection for Jean Paul Gaultier and Robert Wun’s couture debut — notably the first Hong Kong designer to show in the Week.

