Kylie Jenner Buckles Into Leather Trench, Sheer Tights & Pumps for H&M x Mugler Launch Party

Kylie Jenner took H&M’s new collaboration with Mugler for a night out ahead of the line’s release today.

On Wednesday night, Jenner stepped out at H&M x Mugler’s launch party in West Hollywood, where stars shopped the collection, sipped cocktails and enjoyed music by DJ Shaun Ross. For the occasion, she wore a full outfit from the duo — a $649 belted black leather trench coat with wide shoulders and an asymmetric buckle, layered atop a set of sheer black $75 tights with visible front seams.

Kylie Jenner attends the H&M x Mugler VIP launch party in West Hollywood on May 10, 2023. CREDIT: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

The sleek pieces were paired with the collection’s matching sheer black $50 bodycon gloves, complete with elbow-length shafts for fuller coverage. Jenner opted to finish her look with a small black top-handle bag, complete with a gleaming curved silver metal handle — plus black sunglasses while outdoors.

Related Johnny Wujek Talks Armitron Watches, Katy Perry's First Met Gala and the Power of Colorful Shoes Beyoncé Kicks Off 'Renaissance' Tour with Bejeweled Bodysuits and Holographic Boots Dolce Vita x For Love and Lemons' New Collaboration Features Lace-Up Heels, Romantic Sandals & More

Kylie Jenner attends the H&M x Mugler VIP launch party in West Hollywood on May 10, 2023. CREDIT: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

When it came to shoes, Jenner slipped into a pair of black leather pumps to finish her outfit. The Kylie Beauty founder’s style featured smooth uppers with closed squared toes that included rounded edges, as well as rounded vamps. Low counters and short 2-3-inch heels completed the pair with a subtle height boost, providing Jenner with a classic base that smoothly matched the rest of her outfit.

Kylie Jenner attends the H&M x Mugler VIP launch party in West Hollywood on May 10, 2023. CREDIT: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

H&M and Mugler celebrated their new collaboration, which is now live online, with a launch party in West Hollywood. Guests including Kylie Jenner, Adam Lambert, Symone, Gigi Goode and Everett Williams mingled and shopped the new line while enjoying music by Shaun Ross. The collaborative collection between H&M and the French luxury brand — currently led by Casey Cadwallader — features a range of $30-$749 womenswear, menswear and various accessories, now live on H&M’s website

PHOTOS: Discover the full H&M x Mugler campaign and collection line in the gallery.