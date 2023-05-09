Kyla Pratt Updates Casual Style With Classic Louboutins for ‘The Little Mermaid’ World Premiere

Kyla Pratt stopped by “The Little Mermaid” world premiere in Los Angeles on Monday with two adorable guests of honor — her daughter, Liyah and Lyric Kirkpatrick.

Pratt embraced a casual style, wearing an oxblood outfit consisting of an oversized off-the-shoulder top and matching leggings.

Kyla Pratt attends the World Premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on May 08, 2023, in Hollywood. CREDIT: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Meanwhile, Liyah donned an adorable pink top with denim jeans and pink-and-white Adidas Originals Superstar sneakers, creating a cozy yet stylish look. Lyric, on the other hand, went for a more edgy aesthetic, opting for cargo pants, a textured jacket, and camouflage BAPE sneakers. Together, the family showcased a range of fashionable ensembles.

The “One on One” star chose to wear the iconic nude pumps from Maison Christian Louboutin, a classic stiletto with a 4-inch heel that exudes elegance and timelessness.

The sleek design features a low-cut vamp, pointed toe, and pronounced arch, all perfectly complemented by the soft and shiny Nappa leather in the fresh and modern shade of Nude 1.

Kyla Pratt’s style evolution has been notable throughout her career, with the actress transitioning from child star to adult actress. Her fashion choices have matured alongside her career, and she has become known for her sophisticated yet playful style. From bold patterns and prints to classic silhouettes and statement accessories, Pratt is not afraid to take fashion risks and always manages to turn heads with her unique and ever-evolving sense of style.

“The Little Mermaid” is a live-action reboot of Disney’s 1989 Oscar-winning animated film, which is based on the fairytale by Hans Christian Andersen. Starring Halle Bailey as the titular mermaid, the film follows her journey from life under the sea to finding love on land. “The Little Mermaid” also stars Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric. The live-action movie debuts in theaters on May 26.

