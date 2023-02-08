Senator Krysten Sinema Gets Colorful in Yellow Dress With Dramatic Sleeves, Rainbow Watch & Glossy Booties at State of the Union Address 2023

Krysten Sinema was colorfully dressed for President Joe Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address. The address was held at 9 p.m. on Feb. 7., highlighting the current condition of the United States of America.

During the occasion, Sinema arrived in a light yellow midi dress with a slit skirt and satin-textured flared sleeves. The senior U.S. senator from Arizona’s ensemble was equally brightly accessorized with a rainbow-banded watch, as well as a beaded bracelet, thick gold cuff and layered rings.

Kyrsten Sinema arrives for President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address during a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 7, 2023. CREDIT: Win McNamee/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Sinema donned a set of complementary yellow booties. Her ankle-high style appeared to feature front-stitched glossy patent leather uppers with sock-like shafts, as well as lightly squared toes. Though the high-shine set’s heels couldn’t be seen, they likely consisted of a block or stiletto-shaped silhouette — smoothly providing a height boost to streamlined Sinema’s yellow dress and deep berry-hued coat.

Kyrsten Sinema arrives for President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address during a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 7, 2023. CREDIT: Jacquelyn Martin-Pool/Getty Images

The State of the Union address is the president of the United States’ annual message to a joint session of the U.S. Congress, which discusses the current state of the nation. The address is attended by members of both the Senate and House of Representatives, as well as the vice president and Speaker of the House. The first lady Jill Biden’s 26 guests represent the top priorities and accomplishments of the presidency to date; this year’s list includes Bono, Paul Pelosi, the parents of Tyre Nichols, Brandon Tsay and U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Oksana Markarova.

